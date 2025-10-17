Eagles' LBs To The Rescue: 'There's No Individual Contractors In Our Rush Game'
PHILADELPHIA -- In the NFL, the best 11 is a cliche. The best combination is the actual goal for coaches, something Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio explained earlier this week after being inundated with the latest Jihaad Campbell to the edge questions.
And Fangio went to the offensive side of the football to explain his thesis.
"Really, what you want is your best combination," the veteran defensive mind said. "It's kind of like when you're talking about the offensive line. If your sixth-best offensive lineman is a guard, then your center goes down and he can't play center, or your tackle goes down and he can't play tackle. Do you go with the 'I want my five best out there' or your best combination?"
The Campbell questions have heated up again due to circumstance, namely Za'Darius Smith's surprise retirement coming out of the min-bye, and the realization that Nakobe Dean is ready to help at linebacker.
The idea of Dean and All-Pro Zack Baun rebooting what was arguably the best off-ball linebacking duo in the NFL last season, while Campbell drops down to an edge group currently led by Jalyx Hunt and Josh Uche, is the obvious move for some.
While Campbell has excelled as a rookie playing from a stacked position, he was recruited to Alabama as an edge rusher, and GM Howie Roseman highlighted Campbell’s pass-rushing upside after drafting him at No. 31 overall in April.
For what it's worth, Campbell is willing to do whatever is asked of him.
“Whatever’s required for our defense, for our team to be the best defense that we can be on the field each and every play, I’m all up for it,” Campbell said. “If it’s [playing on the edge], so be it. If it’s not, then it is what it is.
"We’re just going to keep pushing forward.”
Until this week, Fangio has shot down any idea of Campbell playing a more meaningful role on the edge, but necessity prompted the door being left ajar.
"He's been getting edge snaps in certain ways we align," the DC said. "... Obviously, we know he has the versatility to potentially be out there. All of his work has been at inside other than the packages where we move them up. ... Because we knew Nakobe was going to miss a good part of the season."
Valuable Domino
At least for the short term, Dean's return should allow Campbell or even Baun to drop down more with Fangio putting the rubber stamp on that idea with "it's possible."
“I know at this point, I’m healthy, I want to play every snap," Dean said. "But I know I’m working my way back in. I just control what I can control.”
The Eagles will have four healthy edge rushers -- Hunt, Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson -- against Minnesota on Sunday, a group that had produced only 1.0 sack by Johnson this season.
That's a statistic that turns Fangio's "it's possible" for Campbell or Baun on the edge more into "it's coming."
“I can provide a lot of different things. A lot of things that the team requires,” said Campbell. “There's no individual contractors in our rush game. We all play as a whole. We all play as a team. Every time we see a tackle, we all see 11 hats around to the ball....Whatever is required for the defense, I'm willing to do every time.”
