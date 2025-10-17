Eagles Urged To Pursue Browns 3-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a somewhat surprising season to this point.
Philadelphia has already beaten fellow contenders in the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the negative side, the Eagles have losses against the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos and a struggling offense.
One area of the team that hasn't been as strong as expected is the offensive line. Most of the starting line is back, aside from Mekhi Becton. But, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson have both been banged up this season and the line in general hasn't held up the same as it did last year. It's still among the better lines in football, but it isn't the clear-cut No. 1 offensive line that it was last year. The running game isn't clicking the same as last year, but there's time to make another move if the Eagles want to try to bring another piece in to help with this.
The Eagles could use a boost quickly
One name that has been out there is three-time Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller of the Cleveland Browns. Both Mike Jones of The Athletic and Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News suggested the possibility.
"Wyatt Teller, G, Cleveland Browns," Jones said. "The disappointing Browns could save some money against the cap by trading off the three-time Pro Bowl selection, who has voidable years left on his deal after this season. Talented interior linemen are hard to come by and teams like the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks could use the help."
"Eagles trade for Browns G Wyatt Teller," Iyer said. "The Eagles need some interior help to upgrade from right guard Tyler Steen next to right tackle Lane Johnson. Teller is a pending free agent who still has something left to fit in well with their interior blocking scheme."
Teller is an eight-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler. The Browns are a big mess themselves. He's someone who could quickly improve the line, without sacrificing long-term cap space as he's going to be a free agent after the season. This is the type of move that Philadelphia should be all over.
