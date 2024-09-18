Eagles Hope 2018 Doesn't Repeat In New Orleans, Though Numbers Not In Their Favor
PHILADELPHIA – Cre’von LeBlanc, Chandon Sullivan, and De’Vante Bausby…they are some of the cornerbacks working for the Eagles the last time they paid a visit to New Orleans during the regular season, which was Week 11 of the 2018 season.
This is how quickly life passes in the NFL. So many names and faces have changed for both teams in just six years.
The Eagles hope those names and faces will be better than the ones the Saints have collected to remodel their franchise when they head to the Caesars Superdome again for a Sunday afternoon game (1 p.m./FOX).
It doesn’t look good for Philly, though.
They lost that game, 48-7, in 2018. Then-Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw three interceptions. It was 24-7 at halftime and 38-7 after three quarters. New Orleans QB Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns to end with a passer rating of 153.2. Wentz’s PR was 31.9.
But hey, Josh Adams, a kid raised in the Philly suburbs, was Philly’s leading rusher with 53 yards. Still, that was no match for Mark Ingram, who had 103, and Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 71.
Kamara is still on the Saints roster and is off to a fast start. New Orleans’ entire offense is off to a hot start. It is the highest-scoring team in the league, with 91 points after two games, and the Eagles defense has left plenty to be desired with slipshod tackling, struggling to stop the run, and rushing the passer – everything a defense is supposed to do.
Philly’s defense is ranked 30th overall, 25th, and 28th against the pass.
The Saints are third in total offense, averaging 405.5 yards per game.
Offensively, the Eagles are fifth in scoring with 55 points, but they will likely be without receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for the second straight week. It was telling that, even with DeVonta Smith, they had only one play of more than 20 yards against the Falcons They are sixth in the league in total offense, averaging 387.5 yards.
All the numbers favor the Saints in Sunday’s matchup, and if the Eagles go to the French Quarter and drop another 48-7 type of game, look out, it will get ugly fast after just three weeks of the season.
One thing to note, though: Even after the Eagles got smoked in that regular-season game six years ago, they came back and played the Saints tough in the playoffs that same season and again in New Orleans, though Nick Foles had replaced Wentz earlier in the season after Wentz got hurt again.
The Eagles lost 20-14 but were driving for a late touchdown when Alshon Jeffery dropped a pass just before the two-minute warning at the Satins' 27-yard line. The drop led to an interception by Marshon Lattimore and the Saints ran out the clock.
The point is they were much more competitive, so if things go south on Sunday, plenty of season remains.
More NFL: Former Eagles Support Pass In Key Spot, But No Debating This: Defense Needs Fixed