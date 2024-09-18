Former Eagles Support Pass In Key Spot, But No Debating This: Defense Needs Fixed
PHILADELPHIA – There has been plenty of debate on talk radio, social media platforms, and, if there is still such a thing, at the proverbial office water coolers about Nick Sirianni’s decision to pass on third-and-three in the final minute of Monday night’s game.
Former Eagles Chris Long and Donovan McNabb had no problem with the call to throw a pass to Saquon Barkley, who was wide open in the flat. A catch and the Eagles win. Except it was a drop, and the Eagles lost.
“I don't care that they did not run the ball,” said Long, who played a dozen years in the NFLand won two Super Bowls, including one with the Eagles, on his podcast, ‘Green Light with Chris Long.’ “…I can't argue with the call because it's there, just make the catch.
"Yes, run the damn ball, but if you're not going to make sure it's the right call. And it was, you’ve got your MVP quarterback throwing it to your MVP running back.”
McNabb played 13 years in the league, 11 of those spent with the Eagles. He went on 94WIP sports radio and said basically the same thing.
“I thought it was a great play call...I don't think that was the reason they lost the game...But we couldn't stop the run, we let Kirk Cousins pretty much play seven-on-seven,” he said.
That’s the bigger issue. Two issues, actually, and both involve the defense – no pass rush and the inability to stop the run.
It’s getting ugly up in there, too. Even former Eagles great Fletcher Cox is noticing.
Before the Monday night meltdown to the Falcons, the three-time All-Pro said on 94WIP that he texted some former teammates after they beat the Packers in Week 1.
"I went and looked at some things, I texted a couple of guys and said, ‘Y’all have to be better than this,'" Cox said. "For a team to average, I think 7.8 yards a carry, that’s not Philadelphia’s defense. It’s Week 1, but it’s unacceptable.”
The Eagles allowed 163 yards rushing to the Packers, with Josh Jacobs rolling for 84.
The Falcons dented the Eagles’ run defense for 152 yards, with Bijan Robinson collecting 97 of those with a 6.7 yards per carry average. The team average was just sightly better than Week 1 at 5.4 yards per rush.
“We have to come together and man up to stop the run,” said defensive end Bryce Huff, who hasn’t done much of anything in his first two Eagles games. “I have to watch the film to know exactly where they’re hitting us at. But at the end of the day, it comes down to being more physical than the opposing O-line, the opposing team in general, and stopping the run.”
The pass rush is nonexistent, too few pressure and only one sack from a defensive lineman, and that was Milton Williams.
Making tackles might help solve some of the run defense issues, but not the pass rush. The Eagles missed 12 tackles with six different defenders missing at least one against Atlanta, according to Pro Football Focus.
The defense needs to get better under coordinator Vic Fangio, or the debate won't be about a run or a pass in a key situation, but whether Sirianni can keep his job.
