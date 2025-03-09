Eagles Howie Roseman Could Find One-Year, Prove-It Deals With One Of These Five
Bargains can sometimes be found in free agency among the injured, players returning after missing a lot of the previous season. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could find one to his liking because they are affordable and probably looking for one-year, prove-it-deals.
That’s right down Roseman’s alley and something to watch when fee agency begins with the “legal tampering” period coming on Monday and the official start of the league’s new year on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Here are five that fit the bill:
Asante Samuel, Jr. The cornerback was shut down after four games with the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him 47th overall in 2021, 10 picks after the Eagles took Landon Dickerson.
Samuel was shuttered with what were termed “stinger symptoms.” He said he would be ready for the offseason program for whichever team signs him.
Cornerback could be a position the Eagles investigate in free agency with the release of Darius Slay and the uncertainty of the return of their own free agent, Isaiah Rodgers.
With that in mind…another cornerback
Paulson Adebo. The Saints cornerback was taken 76th overall in 2021, three spots after the Eagles took Milton Williams. Before being shut down after seven games last year with a broken femur that required surgery, Adebo had three interceptions. He had four the previous season.
Malcolm Koonce. It was an unfortunate end to the outside linebacker/edge rusher’s season last year when a knee injury three days before the season began shut him down for the season. He appeared ready to come into his own with eight sacks in 2023 for the Las Vegas Raiders’ 79th pick overall in 2021. With Josh Sweat looking like he will depart in free agency, Koonce might be a good high-risk, high-reward signing.
Evan Engram. The Eagles have drafted only one tight end since taking Dallas Goedert seven years ago, and that was Grant Calcaterra in the sixth round in 2022. They have kept the cupboard full at the position with a series of free agent signings, such as Richard Rodgers and C.J. Uzomah as well as an undrafted free agent in Jack Stoll. Perhaps they go with a veteran who suffered a torn labrum on Dec. 9. Signing him wouldn’t mean Roseman won’t take one in the draft.
Javon Hargrave. The defensive tackle is now 32 and played just three games last year with the Niners after a torn triceps sent him to the sideline for the rest of the year. He was a popular figure the last time he played for the Eagles for three years from 2020-22 and would be a good addition to the defensive line front.
