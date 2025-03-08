Howie Roseman Hit Grand Slams Early In Free Agency Last Year, What About This Year?
Opening day was a smash for Howie Roseman when free agency opened last year. What will the Eagles general manager do when he steps to the plate when the market opens this week?
Teams and agents can begin talking “legally” on Monday. Two days later, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, teams can officially announce whatever deals are engineered.
Last year, Roseman hit a pair of grand slams on opening day, announcing the signing of Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun. He struck out looking with the signing of Bryce Huff.
In his next at-bat the next day, Roseman knocked another one out of the park, signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. On April 29, he went deep again, signing Mekhi Becton. There were some whiffs along the way as free agency went on – lineman Matt Hennessy, receiver DeVante Parker, Devin White, and Tyler Hall were some.
Roseman already hit a pair of slams when, on back-to-back days, he gave two of his All-Pros and Super Bowl champ Saquon Barkley a two-year contract extension worth $41.1 million and brought back Baun on a three-year deal that will pay him $17M per year.
Those may be his big hits with only about $22M left under the salary cap. The sweet spot for Roseman during this free-agent period may be in the second wave, and that is where the bargains typically happen – after the first wave recedes a bit.
Milton Williams and Josh Sweat could be a part of that first wave, but they will likely ride off to other teams.
The first wave of edge rushers will probably include the likes of Jonathan Allen, Harold Landry, and Joey Bosa, to name a few. Borderline first-wave to second-wave players probably include Azeez Ojulari, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Chase Young, with perhaps some bargains such as Khalil Mack and Dante Fowler.
Haason Reddick is an interesting name to watch. How might Roseman feel about bringing back a player he traded last offseason?
Would Roseman bring back another former Eagles lineman? This one is Javon Hargrave, who is 32 now, but had his best year as a pro during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run two years ago with 11 sacks.
Other defensive tackles Roseman could take a swing at Dre’Mont Jones or Poona Ford. They make sense after they played for Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt when Hurtt was the defensive coordinator with the Seahawks.
Maybe the GM makes a trade. The Browns are being stubborn about trading future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett, who is doing everything he can to force his way out, and the defensive end could end up being a holdout once camp arrives.
Sackmaster Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals will be traded, but Roseman feels like a longshot to get involved given the price tag it would require.
Maybe there's a tight end that Roseman likes, such as the Raiders' Michael Mayer, who has become TE2 behind rookie sensatin Brock Bowers.
Roseman will take his swings. How early in the free-agent game he takes them will reveal itself soon.
More NFL: Georgia Prospect Has Stories To Tell On Eagles Top Defensive Linemen