Eagles Howie Roseman Could Have Georgia On His Mind Once Again
Until last year, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had Georgia on his mind. The Eagles general manager made 12 picks in back-to-back drafts in 2022 and 2023, and five of them came from the University of Georgia.
He veered away from the school last year, though Georgia still had eight players drafted, which was tied for the sixth-most of any college program, but maybe this year, he finds another prospect from there. Maybe two.
The Bulldogs are sending 17 players into the draft, but about half of them aren’t expected to get drafted.
Here are seven who should when the draft runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay. The Eagle will likely see three of them gone by the time they pick, but there are some intriguing options in the third round and on the final day.
Safety Malaki Starks. Daniel Jeremiah had the versatile defensive back mocked to the Eagles at No. 32, but there’s probably chance he goes earlier than that. Even if he is there, it seem like he has similar versatility to Cooper DeJean, so the Eagles may let him drop into the second round.
Linebacker Jalon Walker. The Eagles don’t take linebackers in the first round, but Walker would be too good to pass up at 32. The Eagles won’t have to make that decision because he’ll be long gone. Maybe even in the top 10.
Edge Mykel Williams. The 6-5, 260-pounder played through a nagging ankle injury last year and played most of the year at only about 60 percent healthy, by his estimation. NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked as his 16th best prospect, but unless the injury scares some teams, he won’t be around at No. 32.
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. He’s best used on the interior and, at 6-6, 320, he would fit right in on the Eagles as an understudy to Landon Dickerson. The Eagles could give him a look in the third round. Maybe even the fourth.
Center Jared Wilson. He is very raw, but the Eagles could use a backup center to develop. Perhaps they spend a Day 3 pick on him.
Linebacker Smael Mondon. His strengths are in coverage and blitzing, but he has trouble against the run. He could be developed and used on special teams while he learns. Another third-day possibility for Philly.
Running back Trevor Etienne. The Eagles took a third-day running back last year, Clemson’s Will Shipley. With Kenny Gainwell expected to leave in free agency, the Eagles could add another one. Etienne had just 371 carries in three college seasons – two at the University of Florida, where Roseman did his undergraduate work, and one at Georgia - so wear-and-tear isn’t an issue. He isn’t as fast as his brother Travis, who plays for the Jaguars, but he has great vision and elusiveness.
