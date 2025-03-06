Eagles Howie Roseman's Free Agency To-Do List Might Include These Five Things
Free agency’s so-called legal tampering period begins on Monday ahead of the start of the NFL’s new year on Wednesday at 4 p.m. when all trades and free-agent signing can be made official.
Howie Roseman has already been busy with two of his All-Pro players, extending the contract of running back Saquon Barkley and locking down linebacker Zack Baun before free agency begins.
Here’s a look at five more things that should be on the to-do list of the Eagles general manager.
What about Mekhi Becton? This decision may have already been made, and it will involve the big guard hitting the market to see what is out there. He would probably like to return, but he just won’t give away his services. The Eagles have a third-round pick from 2023, Tyler Steen, waiting to step in, and there are a few attractive options in the upcoming draft that the Eagles could bring in on Day 2 or even in the first round if they stay put at No. 32.
Dallas Goedert decision. The tight end will enter the final year of a contract extension that will carry an $11.8 million salary-cap charge. The Eagles can’t let that stay on the books for a player who missed seven games last year and turned 30 in January. So, they must restructure his deal or cut him with a post-June 1 designation and save $4 million.
What to do with Jordan Davis? The Eagles have to decide if they will pick up his fifth-year option to pay him around $11 million for the 2026 season or let him enter his final year in 2025 and maybe work on a contract during the season.
Decide on second-tier free agents. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat are longshots to return, but another group of players not in that top tier needs attention. Here are six:
Isaiah Rodgers. The cornerback may be, and should be, brought back to provide depth and competition on the corner with Darius Slay no longer around.
Oren Burks. The linebacker proved his value in the postseason when Nakobe Dean got hurt, and the defense continued to roll.
Kenny Gainwell. The running back was a terrific changeup to Saquon Barkley and excelled in the passing game with his ability to make people miss in open space.
Avonte Maddox. The defensive back is probably moving on, but he is an experienced player who was always willing to help rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. He also has position versatility, capable of playing in the slot and at safety.
Fred Johnson. The backup offensive tackle might find a team that can give him a better shot at winning a job, something he won’t get behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.
Briain Covey. The receiver/punt returner is a restricted free agent, so the Eagles can make him a qualifying offer that another team will have to match if they want him. So far, the Eagles have not done that.
Compose free-agent check list. Here are three names that might make sense assuming Williams bolts:
Dre’Mont Jones and Poona Ford. The defensive tackles played with current Eagles D-line coach Clint Hurtt when Hurtt was with the Seattle Seahawks.
Azeez Ojulari. The Giants’ 50th overall pick in the 2021 draft, the outside linebacker/edge rusher is still just 24 (he turns 25 in June), but the Eagles have picked New York’s carcass before, signing James Bradberry, who turned in a Pro Bowl season, and, of course, Saquon Barkley.
