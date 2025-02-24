Eagles Howie Roseman's Master Draft Classes: Blessing And Curse
Howie Roseman’s drafts since getting Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020 have been franchise-changing. That’s a blessing and a curse.
The blessing: The Eagles are damn good. They have been to Super Bowls in three seasons. They lost the first by three points in the final seconds to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII then thumped the Chiefs by 18 in Super Bowl LIX. Their window to return to a Super Bowl is still wide open because of the drafts Roseman has overseen.
The draft has yielded young talent, and plenty of it.
Four of the first five picks in 2021:
DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Milton Williams, Kenny Gainwell.
Four of the five picks they had in 2022:
Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, Nakobe Dean, Grant Calcaterra.
All seven picks in 2023:
Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Tyler Steen, Sydney Brown, Kelee Ringo, Tanner McKee, Moro Ojomo.
The 2024 class:
Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper Dejean, Jalyx Hunt, Will Shipley, Ainias Smith, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Trevor Keegan, Johnny Wilson.
Is there a GM working in the league with that kind of track record? Perhaps the Lions’ Brad Holmes could make a case, but until Detroit can make it to their first Super Bowl the jury is still out.
The curse: Paying everybody.
The Eagles already extended Smith and Dickerson from 2021. Williams and Gainwell are free agents and very possibly headed elsewhere. That leaves a hole in the defensive line and backfield.
There is still a chance Gainwell could return. Williams is most likely gone.
The 2022 class will be interesting to watch over the next several months. The Eagles have to decide whether to pick up Davis’ fifth-year option, which is valued to be at more than $11 million for that final year.
Roseman could extend the defensive tackle and probably should, based on comments made by d-line coach Clint Hurtt during Super Bowl week that Davis is still very far from his ceiling but making good progress.
Then there’s Jurgens. The Eagles don’t want him walking out the door after what he was able to do as Jason Kelce’s heir to the center position. The issue is Jurgens’ back. He was scheduled for an offseason procedure to help alleviate the pain he had there late this season, and backs can be a tricky thing to fix.
Dean has one more year left but showed that when healthy – something that he hasn’t been throughout his first three seasons – he is a superb player and leader.
There is still plenty of time to see how the 2024 class develops, but all indications are that Mitchell and DeJean will continue to ascend and be in line for second contracts sooner rather than later. Perhaps, Hunt will, too, but the others still need to find their way into a more consistent role.
Either way, Roseman needs to budget not only for this year but with the great draft classes he has delivered, decisions this offseason will need to be balanced with decisions he will make in the future.
