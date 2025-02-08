Eagles "Hungry" And "Ready To Roll" With Super Bowl LIX On The Horizon
METAIRE, La. – One day and one game is all that remains for the Eagles. They put the finishing touches on their final week of preparations for Super Bowl LIX with a quick on-field walkthrough at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday.
They will play the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII just two years ago in Glendale, Az.
Here is a glimpse of what went on and what was said from a pool report compiled by the Pro Football Writers Association.
Head coach Nick Sirianni described the team as “hungry” and “ready to roll.”
“When you have two weeks off [since the NFC Championship Game],” he said, “it’s like, ‘Let’s go!’”
Most players wore sneakers, sweats or shorts, and practice jerseys. Helmets weren’t required, but a few players wore baseball caps to protect themselves from the sun a morning where temperatures soared to 78 degrees.
The offense and defense jogged through plays against scout teams at opposite ends of the field.
Situational football followed covering a variety of end-of-half/end-of-game scenarios.
Sirianni said the team does that every day and typically emphasizes it a little longer on Saturdays. Finally, a few special teams plays were executed before the team quickly hopped back on its fleet of buses and headed to the Caesars Superdome for a team photo.
The rest of Saturday was outlined. Sirianni said he wanted to the team to make the rest of Saturday as close to what they did before every game this season.
“Stay off our feet, relax, night meetings, and get ready to go,” he said. “Everyone will go through the routine that they’ve been going through the entire 20-whatever weeks we’ve been doing this now… You don’t get to this point and change up what is important to your team and your core values.”
Sirianni said there were some tweaks made based on their experience in the Super Bowl two years ago.
“Slightly different stuff with our schedule, things that we thought we could have done better the last time,” he said.
As for the gameplan and vibe of the squad compared to two years ago?
“It’s a different team. We’re a different team,” he stressed. “We’ve just been preparing and we’re up for the challenge.”
Sirianni was asked about the length of the season, which began back on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with a win over the Green Bay Packers.
“It feels like a lifetime ago we played Green Bay in the playoffs,” he said. “So twice with Green Bay. But we’re excited for the challenge and going through our normal stuff.”
That journey is down to its final hours.
“I’ve tried to preach to the guys that everyone else is here for the enjoyment and the experience,” the coach said. “We’re here to play a football game. We’re here to make sure that all the work we put in for the last however many weeks – it feels like a long time – is to play our best football at the end of the year. We’re ready for the challenge against a really good team.”
PREDICTION: Eagles 29, Chiefs 25