Eagles Injury Report: Jordan Mailata Estimated As Full Participant
PHILADELPHIA - Everything gets sped up during a short week in the NFL.
Case in point Monday when the Eagles (7-2) issued their first injury report of the week in advance of Thursday night's game against the 7-3 Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia did not practice on Monday, the day after an emphatic 34-6 rout over the Cowboys.
Because the Eagles are playing on TNF they are required by the NFL to release an estimated participation report with the headline being that left tackle Jordan Mailata would have been a full go hours after the organization opened his 21-day practice window in an attempt to return from a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 13 against Cleveland.
The development is a positive sign that Mailata could make his return to the lineup in a week where there will only be walkthrough practices.
"We'll see how this week goes of putting him in positions to see if he can do some things," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of Mailata. "You know, obviously we'll have to be creative there knowing that we will be doing walkthroughs. There are some different things we'll do later in the week that will be a little bit more than a walkthrough to help with that as well to get their bodies going.
"We’ll have to be creative with that with Jordan. One thing is that even though we’re doing walkthroughs, we’ll still have some individual periods at times to get the guys going, again, just so their bodies are moving. So those will be opportunities for him to do that. ... We'll see where he is by the end of the week. We don't have to make a decision now. We have time. Excited he has the possibility to be back. [OT] Fred [Johnson] has done a nice job, and we'll play it by ear. If Jordan is not ready, he won't go. If he is ready, he'll go."
The injury news was all positive Monday.
Four players were estimated as non-participants: wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (ankle), and linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin). Meanwhile, edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) and Mailata were estimated as full participants.
Smith’s hamstring injury pre-dates Sunday’s win over Dallas while the others are new injuries coming out of the Cowboys game and will be watched closely on a short week.
Goedert returned in Dallas after missing the three games prior with a hamstring injury and Slay had been dealing with a knee injury before tweaking the ankle going up for a pass breakup early in the game.
Although the Eagles were able to rest most of the key players due to the nature of the blowout, Dean left a little earlier than most for LB3 Oren Burks, an indication that the Eagles were being precautious with the groin.
