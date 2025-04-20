Eagles Intell: Making Sense Of Late Interest In The Secondary
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re playing the odds, stick with the defensive front as the likeliest option for the Eagles with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, whether that happens at No. 32 overall, a targeted trade up, or a move down the board and into the second round.
That said, the organization’s extensive homework on secondary players has opened some eyes.
“What I do know is that they've been hitting the secondary hard late in the process,” a former team executive told Philadelphia Eagles On SI. “The position coaches have been doing a ton of evals looking for impact so they can maintain that elite coverage unit.
"[Texas cornerback] Jahdae Barron and [Georgia safety Malaki] Starks are the only names I've heard from them, but I don't know what type of grade they have on them.”
The Eagles also have done their due diligence on cornerbacks Trey Amos of Ole Miss and Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky, players who will generate first-round grades for some.
Starks is the most likely secondary option for the Eagles with the first pick as a potential Day 1 replacement for the traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The CBs could push Kelee Ringo and free-agent pickup Adoree’ Jackson as the Week 1 starter to replace Darius Slay.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media’s lead draft analyst and a former scout under GM Howie Roseman with the Eagles, was asked about Starks to Philadelphia in his annual pre-draft video conference call on Friday.
"I think it would be a great fit,” Jeremiah said. “Obviously they love shopping at that store [Georgia]. He's a really, really good player.”
Jeremiah honed down on Starks’ versatility, which could make the prospect even more valuable in a Vic Fangio defense.
“I don't think he made as many plays this year as he did previously, but he gives you someone who, in a pinch, can play your nickel. I think he could survive outside at corner if you had to get out of a game, and I think he could be an outstanding free safety, play over the top, roam and make plays,” said Jeremiah.
Character and leadership are also positives on Starks’ resume.
"He's young. He's really well-liked in that building in terms of the leadership, character, intangible side of things,” Jeremiah said. “I think that would be -- from a value standpoint and a fit standpoint, would be great.”
Like most, though, Jeremiah is still leaving trenches with Starks and the other DBs more of a contingency if the board falls from the big buys on both sides of the football.
"It's just that I think the Eagles, given their druthers, would rather -- they always like to start big,” he said. “To me, if it's closely graded and there's an opportunity for them to get somebody on the line of scrimmage, I would think they would lean in that direction. But if they got wiped out and cleaned up on the offensive and defensive line, man, [Starks] would be a great fit."
