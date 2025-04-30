Eagles Invite Interesting Prospect To Rookie Camp

Eagles Today

Edge rusher Kaimon Rucker was given a draftable grade by several draft analysts, and the North Carolina product will be trying out for the Eagles at rookie camp this weekend.

Oct 26, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) prepares to pass the ball prior to being hit by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Kaimon Rucker (7) during the first half at Scott Stadium.
Oct 26, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) prepares to pass the ball prior to being hit by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Kaimon Rucker (7) during the first half at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Eagles may have addressed their pass rush in the first round of the NFL Draft if you're buying into the team's projection that Jihaad Campbell could be impactful on the edge despite his 6-foot-3, 235-pound frame and 32 1/2-inch arm length.

Conversely, if you're one of the Campbell is an off-ball linebacker truthers from his time at Alabama, that means Philadelphia didn't address the edge until the sixth round and No. 209 overall pick Antwaun Powell-Ryland, an undersized, albeit productive college player at Virginia Tech.

More so, even if you do like the Eagles' evaluation of Campbell, who was recruited to Alabama as an edge rusher and moved to off-ball linebacker due to the presence of Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, March labrum surgery likely means a delayed start for Campbell in the NFL.

That makes the rookie tryout invitation Philadelphia extended to North Carolina pass rusher Kaimon Rucker a little more interesting.

Several draft analysts gave Rucker a draftable grade, including The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who pegged Rucker as a sixth-rounder after 22 sacks in five seasons with the Tar Heels.

At 6-1 and 254 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms, Rucker is also deficient in the size and length measurements teams prefer with edge rushers. However, his energy and motor are considered top-notch.

Typically, a player not drafted with Rucker's scouting report immediately signs as a priority undrafted free agent, and that's why his appearance in Philadelphia is a little bit more newsworthy than most tryout players.

That, coupled with a perceived need at edge rusher for the Eagles after losing Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat to free agency and franchise legend Brandon Graham to retirement, makes Rucker a meaningful piece to the puzzle on May 2-3 during the Eagles' rookie camp.

Philadelphia's current depth chart on the edge is unproven, with third-year player Nolan Smith being the headliner and second-year prospect Jalyx Hunt trying to hold off one-year, prove-it signings Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche.

Bryce Huff is a wild card after signing a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency last year before an injury-plagued season limited production.

The Eagles also brought back Patrick Johnson, who is more of a special-teams player, drafted Powell-Ryland, and have futures signings KJ Henry and Ochaun Mathis on the offseason roster to help on the edge.

