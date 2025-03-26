Eagles Today

Early Top-30 Visits Reveal Options In Round 1 For Eagles

Oregon's Josh Conerly and Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku could fit in the first round for the Eagles.

John McMullen

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. (76) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Seven of the Eagles' top-30 visits have been reported, so there is still plenty of due diligence the Philadelphia personnel department has to do before next month’s NFL Draft.

Both the theme and identities of the players who have either visited or are set to arrive at the NovaCare Complex do offer some clues as to where the Eagles are in what is going to be a very important draft after losing several key contributors via free agency and the trade market since a Super Bowl LIX win in early February.

Of the known visitors, four have been offensive linemen (North Carolina State OT Anthony Belton, Oregon OT Josh Conerly, Purdue OT Marcus Mbow, and Iowa State OT Jalen Travis), along with two edge defenders (SMU’s Elijah Roberts and Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku) and the outlier of cornerback (Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston).

The Eagles have lost starters on the edge (Josh Sweat), at defensive tackle (Milton Williams), cornerback (Darius Slay), and the offensive line (Mekhi Becton).

Of the reported visits, two could be potential options at No. 32 overall or in a targeted, trade-up scenario: Conerly and Ezeiruaku, with Hairson a potential early Day 2 pick if the Eagles trade out of the first round.

Conerly would be a luxury pick in that the Eagles are strong at OT with future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, but the organization is aware that a succession plan has to be put in place for Johnson. Conerly could also start at right guard before kicking out to right tackle if/when needed.

Ezeiruaku is a more immediate fit because of the exits of Sweat and Brandon Graham, who retired after his 15th NFL season.

The BC product would have every opportunity to compete as a Day 1 starter opposite Nolan Smith if the Eagles get him. Right now, Philadelphia is counting on Smith, a big leap from Jalyx Hunt in Year 2, a couple of clearance-aisle dart throws with Azzeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, and perhaps a rebboted Bryce Huff on the edge.

Hairston seems like a long shot after the Eagles double-dipped at the CB position to great success in last year's draft with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. However, if Philadelphia drops down into Day 2, fit might match up with value because Hairston is a natural zone corner who could excel with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Of the second-tier group, Mbow projects inside to guard at the NFL level while Belton, who has tackle/guard versatility on the right side could somewhat project to duplicate what the Eagles had in Becton from a size and leverage standpoint. Both could be in the mix at No. 64 overall but likely gone by the third round.

At 6-foot-8 and arms that are nearly 35 inches, Travis is a prototypical tackle and the Eagles will think about him on Day 2 as well.

Roberts could add size (6-4, 285 pounds) and outside/inside versatility to a defensive front that needs to add on the edge and the interior.

Travis and Roberts are the ones who could be bridge picks between Day 2 and Day 3. If either player reaches the final day, they could be a priority for the Eagles. 

