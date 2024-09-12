Eagles Isaiah Rodgers on Missing Opener: "It's Better Than Being On The Couch"
PHILADELPHIA – He had waited more than a year to lend a helping hand to the Eagles, but Isaiah Rodgers couldn’t do it in the season opener because one of those hands was broken.
The cornerback admitted in the locker room on Thursday that he fractured a bone in his right hand on the last day of training camp, Aug. 21. He had surgery the very next day. It happened during practice when a teammate tried to punch the ball out of his hands but ended up hitting his hand instead.
“That was the hardest part not being out there to run out of the tunnel with the team, but I’m more appreciative of the moment,” said Rodgers. “A year ago around this time I was home, so I’m just grateful to be here.”
Rodgers spent last year out of football serving a year suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The Eagles quickly claimed him last August when the Indianapolis Colts released him. He hasn't played a game since December of 2022.
After being reinstated, he talked about looking forward to running out of the tunnel on game day with his new teammates. Perhaps that will happen when the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
“Right now it’s all about what I do in practice,” he said. “I’m trending in the right direction.”
Exactly what role Rodgers will fill when he returns may have been altered after rookie Quinyon Mitchell stepped into the starting role at outside cornerback against the Packers and performed well. Rodgers was expected to be the starting outside corner, with Mithell filling a role in the slot.
“He did real good,” said Rodgers about Mitchell. “He did a lot better than probably most rookies who come into that moment - big game on TV, primetime. I think a lot of people would’ve folded, but he was ready for the moment. I’m grateful to be in the room with him and be able to watch him grow.”
Asked if he gave the rookie any advice, Rodgers said he didn’t have to.
“He didn’t need any advice,” he said. “He played good. I just told him - everyone was telling him your career starts today – I told him it’s not about your career, it’s about your legacy.
“To me, your career ends when you’re done playing. A legacy goes on forever, so I told him to go build his legacy, and there you go, he showed that.”
Rodgers said he isn’t worried about Mitchell taking his job and growing in it.
“Hell no,” he said. “I’m just grateful. I was home (last year) so I’m appreciative of the moment. I don’t care if I’m here on the bench, I’m just happy to be here. It’s better than being on the couch.”
More NFL: Eagles Devin White Won't Mope, Vows To Stay Ready Despite Losing Job To Nakobe Dean