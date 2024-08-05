Eagles Isaiah Rodgers: “This Is Something I Never Want To Lose Again"
PHILADELPHIA – For the fourth straight practice, Isaiah Rodgers was the first one up with the Eagles first team at right cornerback on Monday. Does that indicate separation among a group that includes primarily Kelee Ringo and Quinyon Mitchell?
“I wouldn’t say that,” said Rodgers after Day 8 of training camp. “It’s a competition at the end of the day, and I’ve seen this happen before. You can have one good week and one bad week, so you never know. It comes down to the coaching staff. It’s not up to me. I just go out there and try do the best I can. It’s competition and we understand that.”
Every athlete loves to compete, but Rodgers is enjoying it even more this year after sitting out last season on a suspension for gambling. When the NFL made the announcement of his year-long suspension at the end of June, his team then, the Indianapolis Colts, cut him immediately.
“I think overall as a person on the field and off the field I’m better in every aspect,” he said. “I took this year to reflect a lot, and I think I definitely understand this is something I never want to lose again so I’m definitely not taking it for granted. I’ve been locked in on my craft and really just trying to be better in every aspect of my game.”
Last summer at this time, Rodgers was sitting on his couch waiting for the phone to ring. And that’s exactly what happened in August. He said he got a call after a fight broke out during the Eagles-Colts joint practice between Jason Kelce and Zaire Franklin.
The cornerback was also working out while he waited, to be in shape when it came time to do his conditioning test, which happened quickly after the Eagles called asking him to come in for a physical. They signed him at the end of last August.
The gambling violation is not something he shies away from talking about. He patiently answers questions about it whenever asked. Rodgers even talked to the team about it during a meeting.
“He told his story, and it was something so little, you never would think it would end up so big,” said linebacker Devin White. “Man, hats off to him to have the mindset of coming back and overcoming it, not letting it get in the way of his future. 'I really respect him, I respect his game.
“He's a man on a mission. He's a hungry guy…He's a high character guy. He took it on the chin. Suffered the consequences and fought his way back. He's doing a great job with it.”
While Rodgers doesn’t mind looking back at the incident, he is keeping his focus on the future.
“Rules are rules,” he said. “I did my time and I’m blessed to be here. I think everything happens for a reason, that’s how I go throughout my life, so I’m here for a reason.”
