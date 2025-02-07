Eagles Issue Final Super Bowl LIX Injury Report: Veteran Leader Listed As Questionable
NEW ORLEANS – The Eagles have issued their final injury report for Super Bowl LIX with three players labeled as questionable, most notably 15-year defensive end Brandon Graham, who is attempting to return from a torn triceps suffered on Nov. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Graham believes that he should be able to play in what could be his last NFL game and a team source indicated he will be a major part of the final address to the team before the big game on Saturday night.
The Eagles have until 4 p.m. ET Saturday to activate Graham off injured reserve.
The other two players listed as questionable were offensive lineman Nick Gates (groin) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen).
Gates has been typically inactive for game says and is a candidate for IR if the Eagles make the move to activate Graham. Uzomah is in his 21-day practice window to return from IR and Philadelphia would have to make an ensuing roster move if it wanted to activate the veteran tight end.
One player was ruled out: wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck).
Everyone else listed on the practice reports is good to go for the game including All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun (groin), second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter (illness), Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back), running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), and tight end Dallas Goedrt (ankle) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring).
Of that lengthy list, Smith was limited at Friday’s practice and everyone else, including Graham, was a full participant.
The NFC champion Eagles (17-3) face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) in Super Bowl LIX, the second time in three years the teams have met for the Lombardi Trophy.
MORE NFL: Joining The Party Late: Newest Eagles' Defender Discusses Good Fortune