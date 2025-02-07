Joining The Party Late: Newest Eagles' Defender Discusses Good Fortune
NEW ORLEANS - What’s it like to be late to the party?
Philadelphia Eagles On SI caught up with Eagles safety Lewis Cine to find out.
The third-year safety out of Georgia, once a first-round pick in Minnesota in 2022, was signed by Philadelphia off Buffalo’s practice squad on Jan. 8.
By that point, the Eagles had already finished the regular season at 14-3 and topped Green Bay over Wild Card Weekend.
Cine joined the roster for the divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams and now has an NFC Championship on his resume after the Eagles routed the Washington Commanders.
GM Howie Roseman’s decision to bring Cine in has more to do with 2025 and beyond than an immediate impact and Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City on Sunday will almost assuredly be the safety’s third consecutive game on the inactive list.
A ring would be waiting for Cine if the Eagles can top the Chiefs.
But Cine is no outsider as part of Philadelphia’s Bulldogs contingent along with Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kellee Ringo
“So far, so good,” Cine said when asked about joining the run so late. “Just make sure I’m locked in on the things I gotta do. Pick up on the defense. Get ahead of eberything. I’m obviously new. The season is the season. The team has been having success so just making sure I just preparing for what’s next for myself.”
Before what’s next for Cine personally, his new team will try to finish the deal against a dynasty.
“Man there’s a lot of distractions if I’m being honest,” Cine said of Super Bowl week. “It’s like a whole lot of glitter and a whole lot of moving parts. Just don’t forget why you came here. Keep the main thing, the main thing and stay focused and locked in. Football is the main thing at the end of the day.
“We can here to play ball.”
And add a Lombardi Trophy to the Nattys the Eagles Georgia contingent has already captured.
“I feel like a lot of people have been able to see what the Georgia guys can do,” Cine said of his former college teammates who’ve fueled a defensive turnaround from almost worst to first in one year. “The proof is in the pudding and kudos to the University of Georgia for getting the guys ready for this.”
