Eagles-Jaguars: Players To Watch And Final Score Prediction
Doug Pederson’s job is in jeopardy, and he needs wins. The Eagles do, too, if they want to keep pace with the Washington Commanders in the NFC East.
Here is more on Sunday’s game (4:05/CBS).
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Isaiah Rodgers. This is where the depth GM Howie Roseman built in the offseason should pay off. With Darius Slay missing the game with a groin injury, it was encouraging to see Rodgers make a play on a deep throw to Ja’Marr Chase in last week’s win over the Bengals, deflecting the ball away and into safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s arms for an interception.
“I’m approaching it the same as I am any other week,” said Rodgers. “I’m not going to make this moment too big. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. At the end of the day, Slay’s our captain, Slay’s our starter. I’m just going to go in there and try to make as many plays as he was making.”
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback has played three straight games without a turnover and has accounted for nine touchdowns in that span. He must be that good again against a Jags pass defense that is one of the worst in the league, checking in at No. 31 overall. He is the NFL’s only quarterback with nine TDs and no turnovers dating back to Week 6.
A.J. Brown. He leads the team in yards receiving (408) despite missing three games, and he has 21 catches for a 19.4 yards-per-catch average, which puts him on pace with his career-high of 20.2 yards per catch he had in his rookie season of 2019 with the Titans. His 102 yards receiving per game average of is second-best in the league behind Nico Collins’ 113.4.
Jalen Carter. The second-year DT is tied with Josh Sweat for the team lead in sacks with three. Per Pro Football Focus, he has posted the third-best pass-rush grade (85.5) of any interior lineman behind Chris Jones (91.2) and Cameron Heyward (86.8).
Cooper DeJean. Why? Because his development has been fun to watch and the stop he made on a fourth-down throw to Ja’Marr Chase was a sight to behold, when he followed Chase back and forth as Chase went in motion.
"Just having my eyes on my guy,” said DeJean of the play he made. “When you're man-to-man and the guy goes in motion, there's always a chance he could go back, you know?
“So just trying to keep my eyes on him and be able to work through the traffic to be able to get over the top. And luckily, Isaiah he was playing tight on his man allowed me to get behind him and be able to come down to make the play.”
QUESTIONS
-Can the Eagles run their win streak to four and get to 6-2 with two division games – Cowboys on Nov. 10 and Commanders on Nov. 14 – in a span of four days waiting on the other side?
-Can Doug Pederson beat the organization he led to a Super Bowl title? He is 0-1 against Philly in his time with the Jags.
-Can the Eagles win the turnover battle for a second straight week after taking the ball away twice from the Bengals and not giving it up last week?
PREDICTION
My picks aren’t going so well, so take this with a grain of salt. Yes, the Eagles have the Cowboys waiting on the other side, this could be a so-called trap game, but this just their third game at Lincoln Financial Field this season where they are 1-1 and they need to cook at home to win the division.
Eagles 29, Jaguars 23.
Season record: 2-5.
More NFL: Doug Pederson On Hot Seat For Second Trip Back To Organization He Led To Glory