Eagles' Jalen Hurts Comes In With Polarizing Ranking
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall quarterbacks in the National Football League in Jalen Hurts.
He's young at 26 years old and already has accomplished more than most quarterbacks will in their entire careers. Hurts is a superstar and can do it all. He's known for his running game, but he has plenty of firepower in the air as well when given the change.
Hurts does a little bit of everything and that's why Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon ranked him as the No. 5 quarterback in the National Football League.
"No. 5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles," Gagnon said. "He may be far from your typical franchise quarterback, and it's fair to wonder just how effective he'd be without such a dominant supporting cast, but Jalen Hurts has become one of the most uniquely productive offensive players in the sport. The 26-year-old may have thrown just 18 regular-season touchdown passes, but he was a top-five-rated passer who scored 14 times as a rusher and generated more than 600 rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns for the fourth year in a row.
"The reigning Super Bowl MVP was also at his best when needed most, posting a 112.8 passer rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games and leading a Philadelphia offense that averaged 36.3 points per game in the playoffs. Throw in the fact that Hurts played an instrumental role in getting the Eagles to two recent Super Bowls while compiling 20 career playoff passing/rushing touchdowns to only three interceptions, and he's a no-brainer top-five QB entering 2025."
Hurts was behind Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes on the list. Did he get it right?
More NFL: Eagles' Saquon Barkley Has Wild Idea For 2025 Season