Eagles Jalen Hurts Pulls Curtain Back A Bit On Kellen Moore's New Offense
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert gave a little glimpse into the new scheme being installed by Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore when he was asked how different it is for tight ends.
“There's definitely different stuff for us,” he said Wednesday. “Obviously, we're moving around and trying to get tells with the defense. You know, getting into those quick throws to the tight ends has probably been one of my favorite things that we added into it."
Jalen Hurts pulled the curtain back even further on Thursday, the final day of mandatory minicamp as the players and coaches now head into their summer vacation until training camp opens at the end of July.
“It’s been a lot of new inventory in, the majority of it, probably 95 percent of it being new,” said the quarterback. “And so, it’s just been that process. It’s been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people. And the number of coaches that I’ve had since I’ve been here, I’ve been able to take in a lot of new knowledge and new understanding.”
That’s a big number – 95 percent, and it probably explains why Hurts’ spring has been uneven.
He has thrown interceptions and made overthrows, including one to a wide-open Goedert near the 10-yard line that would have been an easy touchdown during Thursday’s practice.
“I think this whole entire offseason has been about learning, learning and taking in new knowledge, new perspective and the minds that we have in the room,” said Hurts. “I think throughout the whole entire thing, it’s kind of been the emphasis. You get to a point where you kind of feel, ‘Hey, I’m going to feel comfortable with this. I’m going to like this.’ That time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on.”
Head coach Nick Sirianni tried to soften the learning process a bit, by saying that some of the plays are the same but the QB has different responsibilities within that play.
“Even though we might be running a similar play, his progression maybe a little different,” the coach said. “The way a route detail is taught as far as, hey, this has to happen on this play, that might be a little different. There’s naturally going to be differences in everybody’s offense.”
“…I think he’s doing an excellent job of adapting to new schemes, reading the old schemes a little differently, then mastering the stuff he’s already done so well.”
Moore is the fourth new OC he has had in Philly since entering the league in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
“The number of coaches that I’ve had since I’ve been here, I’ve been able to take in a lot of new knowledge and new understanding,” said Hurts. “So I think the goal coming in was to learn Kellen’s offense and master it, and I think that’s been a process.
“And I think by the end of it, I want it to be mine and have it in my own way. I think that’s kind of a credit to the lack of continuity with that, and it being a thing where I’ve kind of had to take all of these new things and new voices, and still go out there and be successful and efficient. I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen again.”
It’s just going to take perhaps longer than what may have been expected.
More NFL: Eagles Right Tackle Discusses Future, Leadership Role With Jason Kelce Retired