Eagles' Jalen Hurts Snubbed, Ranked Behind Jared Goff
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to be one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the National Football League.
Philadelphia's offense is one of the best in football. The Eagles utilize the running game more than any other team. The Eagles led the NFL in 2024 with 621 rushing attempts. The second-most rushing attempts came from the Baltimore Ravens with 554. Philadelphia utilizes the "Tush Push" better than any other team.
Hurts and the passing game specifically aren't as prolific thanks in large part to the success of the running game. Philadelphia finished the 2024 season with the fewest passing attempts in the league with 448.
Hurts is someone who has all of the talent in the world but sometimes gets knocked because of the lack of passing attempts. Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but sometimes it's hard to rank him among the best quarterbacks in the league because the passing numbers may be lower than other elite quarterbacks, although his rushing numbers are fantastic.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column in which executives, coaches, and scouts ranked the top quarterbacks in the league. Hurts came in at No. 9, behind the likes of Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, and Jayden Daniels among others.
"No. 9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles," Fowler said. "Highest ranking: 6 | Lowest ranking: unranked. Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: honorable mention. Hurts' status is cemented. He's a Super Bowl winner who plays big in big moments. He's the most potent short-yardage quarterback rusher in NFL history. His streak of four consecutive seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns is the league's longest ever for a passer.
"He's also one of the game's most accurate passers, ranking first in completion percentage over expected (+6.6). And he throws a beautiful deep ball. That touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in Super Bowl LIX was a Superdome-sized work of art. 'He had a better year running the ball, and the way he played down the stretch when healthy was impressive,' said an AFC executive who voted Hurts in the top five. 'Better throwing the ball in general this year and cut out the turnovers.'"
Guys like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson have consistently been ranked in front of Hurts, but these other guys, like Daniels, come as a surprise. We'll see how the reigning Super Bowl MVP responds in 2025.