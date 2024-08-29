Eagles James Brabderry Injured, What Next At Safety?
PHILADELPHIA - James Bradberry won’t be a part of the Eagles roster, after all. The veteran defensive back suffered a lower leg injury during Wednesday’s practice that will shelf him for six to eight weeks.
The injury, first reported by NFL Media, will not require surgery, but it involved a tendon. It is expected the Eagles will put him on injured reserve and try to find another safety to replace him.
Now down one, the Eagles’ safety room has Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Tristin McCollum. Converted slot cornerback Avonte Maddox also played primarily at safety during training camp.
Second-year player Sydney Brown is beginning the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) and has to miss a minimum of four games, so he isn’t a short-term option.
Caden Sterns is an intriguing possibility but his health remains a big question mark. He was put on the team’s practice squad despite not practicing after being added late in training camp. He is continuing his recovery from a devastating knee injury suffered in last year’s season opener while with the Denver Broncos.
Andre Sam, an undrafted free agent from LSU, is also on the practice squad.
Some potential free-agents possibilities include former Eagles draft pick Jalen Mills, Ronnie Harrison, Jr., and Jayron Kearse.
Mills was drafted in the seventh round by Philly in 2016 and was a starting cornerback on the 2017 Super Bowl championship team. He has since been converted to safety. He appeared in 17 games with eight starts for the Patriots last season and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.
Mills signed in the offseason with the New York Giants but never participated in camp due to a calf injury and was released on Aug. 15.
Harrison, Jr., 27, is considered more a box safety and hybrid linebacker but has played well in that role. He was released on Tuesday by the Indianapolis Colts.
Kearse was released during the offseason by the Dallas Cowboys. He has been available since the spring. Now 30, he started 42 games for Dallas over the past three seasons and recorded 250 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 passes defended, and four interceptions during that span. Last season, he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 79.6 in coverage.
