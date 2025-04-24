Eagles-Jets Mock Trade Would 'Shake Up' NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the league in Dallas Goedert.
He's been a great piece for the Eagles over the last seven years and is obviously a big reason why Philadelphia was able to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Goedert's time in Philadelphia unfortunately could be coming to an end, though. Reports have popped up left and right about Goedert's availability on the trade market and the noise hasn't quieted down by any means.
The NFL Draft will begin in just a few hours and there's been plenty of speculation about what a deal could look like. Although there are a lot of actual reports, there's also been pure speculation about what deals could look like. For example, CBS Sports' John Breech made a list of five hypothetical trades that could "shake up" the NFL Draft including one to send Goedert to the New York Jets.
"Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to the Jets," Breech said. "The Eagles have been noncommittal about Goedert's future with the team, so it won't be surprising at all if they decide to trade him away during the draft. One team that could make a call is the Jets. After letting Tyler Conklin leave in free agency, the Jets now have Jeremy Ruckert at the top of the depth chart at tight end, a player who only has 35 career receptions. Due to that lack of experience, it would make sense for the Jets to pull the trigger here and acquire Goedert.
"Jets get: Dallas Goedert (and) Eagles get: 2025 fourth-round pick (110th overall). Adding Goedert would be huge for Justin Fields, who loves to utilize his tight ends. During Fields' six starts with the Steelers last season, Pat Freiermuth had at least four receptions in four of those games. To put that in perspective, Freiermuth only had at least four receptions in four of 11 games with Russell Wilson."
In this scenario, the Jets would get a much-needed tight end and the Eagles would get extra draft compensation and get out of his contract. If something is going to happen, it wouldn't be too big of a shock to see a move on Thursday.
