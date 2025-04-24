Eagles Star May Finally Get Clarity On Philly Future
We could see some fireworks across the National Football League on Thursday night.
It's been a quiet few weeks overall since the first wave of free agency came and went in mid-March. The legal tampering period opened on March 10th and then the new league year officially began on March 12th. It was a pretty wild few days full of plenty of movement across the league.
After the first wave, things have slowed down in preparation for the NFL Draft. There's been plenty of rumors, but most of the focus around the league has been on the draft and it will begin on Thursday night. The Eagles have the No. 32 pick and eight overall selections in the draft.
On top of the draft buzz, there's been trade rumors about the Eagles and pretty much every team in the league. When it has come to the Eagles, most of the buzz has been about either flipping some picks to move around the draft, or a potential trade involving tight end Dallas Goedert. Rumors have been running rampant and we could finally at least get some more clarity about Goedert's future with the team as soon as this weekend.
ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned Goedert as one of the veteran players who could be available via trade this weekend.
"Draft weekend is also a busy time for trades of players already on rosters. Here are players on rookie contracts who could be deemed expendable: Will Levis, QB, (Tennessee Titans), Treylon Burks, WR, Titans, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, (New York Giants), Evan Neal, OL, Giants, Jalin Hyatt, WR, Giants, Sam Howell, QB, (Seattle Seahawks), Tyree Wilson, Edge, (Las Vegas Raiders), Greg Newsome II, CB, (Cleveland Browns), Travis Etienne Jr., RB, (Jacksonville Jaguars), Odafe Oweh, Edge, (Baltimore Ravens), George Pickens, WR, (Pittsburgh Steelers), Rachaad White, RB, (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and Kayshon Boutte, WR, (New England Patriots).
"And here are veterans who could be available via trade: Jalen Ramsey, CB, (Miami Dolphins), Jaire Alexander, CB, (Green Bay Packers), Kirk Cousins, QB, (Atlanta Falcons), Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles, Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens, and Trey Hendrickson, Edge, (Cincinnati Bengals)."
Goedert has spent his entire seven-year NFL career in Philadelphia. If he's going to be moved ahead of final year of his four-year, $57 million contract, this would be a logical weekend to do so. It's not a guarantee as trades don't just stop after the NFL Draft. But, this would be the most likely time to make a move. Keep an eye on him. We could get clarity this weekend.