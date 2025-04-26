Eagles' Jihaad Campbell Compared To Bills, Bears Star
The Philadelphia Eagles struck gold in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia landed Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the draft on Thursday night. He immediately will slot in to the defense and help take it to an en even higher level. The Eagles have gotten nothing but praise since the move and Bleacher Report's scouting department even compared him to two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds.
"The Philadelphia Eagles selected Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Bleacher Report said. "Jihaad Campbell had a highly productive season with over 100 total tackles to generate some NFL Draft buzz this fall. He's a young linebacker—will be just 21 years old when drafted—who has plenty of potential due to his combination of age, size, and athletic ability.
"Campbell moves very well to be effective in coverage, especially when playing zone. He shows good eye discipline to locate threats coming into his area and can read the quarterback's eyes to tighten throwing windows. He also has the change of direction and acceleration to break and close on routes to make tackles for short gains or get PBUs...Grade: 8.0 (Year 1 Starter — Late 1st - Early 2nd). Overall Rank: 19. Position Rank: LB2. Pro Comparison: Tremaine Edmunds."
If Campbell get get to the type of player Edmunds has been for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, that will help the team's defense.
