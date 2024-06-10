Eagles Kellen Moore Bringing Freedom To Receivers: "Good To Have Fresh Start"
PHILADELPHIA – The longer spring went. the more was learned about the offense of Eagles new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
There will be motion. Heck, that was evident in all five of the open practices, which included two OTAs and a three-day minicamp.
Dallas Goedert said there will be quick throws to tight ends. You could see running backs leaking out of the backfield after the ball is snapped and becoming first reads.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts said about 95 percent of the installations were new.
There’s more from the receivers on the offense, too. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both said there will be more freedom to do what they weren’t able to do before under the previous scheme.
Smith provided a bit more detail.
“Everyone has always been playing different positions and things like that,” he said. “Moving guys around, allowing guys to go out there and create some one-on-one matchups, and how they want to win.”
By that he meant that receivers will be able to try to create mismatches with pre-snap motion.
“I think it’s going to be great,” he said. “Get a new style of offense around. Let guys be able to do things that we weren’t allowed to do. Move guys around, things like that. Overall, it’s always (good) to have a fresh start.”
Brown echoed that.
“I’d say when it comes to certain routes, trusting each other, me and Jalen, Smitty, everyone on the field,” he said. “Just trusting each other, being on the same page. Make sure you have the spot when it’s time. I think that’s a pretty good thing, a pretty fun thing for a wide receiver.”
It’s not like Brown and Smith were stifled by Nick Sirianni’s scheme. They both went over 1,000-yards receiving in each of the last two years.
There were times, though, especially late last year, when the offense bogged down. It went stale, Sirianni said, and brought in Moore to breathe new life into it.
“Man, we have a great team camaraderie,” said Brown. “We’ve been enjoying each other. We’re still in the early development process. We’re still trying to figure things out on the field, put things together.
“So you really can’t get a feel (for chemistry). I can’t come up here and say, ‘We’re going to do this and that.’ It’s June. It’s supposed to be like that. When we put the pads on, and we’re getting ready for camp, you still really don’t know then, until you go out there and play football.”
Asked what he wants to see out of the new offense, specifically, Brown added: “Honestly, I’m all ears. There was nothing I was wanting to see, or eager to see. I was excited to work with Kellen, learn from him, and see how he thinks and calls games.”
