Eagles' Kellen Moore Linked To Cowboys After Mike McCarthy News
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are fortunate to have Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator.
Moore was named the Eagles' offensive coordinator last February and the Eagles responded by being one of the best teams in football throughout the season so far. Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and took out the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday.
The Eagles will return to the field next weekend against the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Eagles are in a good spot, but will they be able to keep Moore around beyond this season?
The NFL head coaching carousel is in full swing right now. The New England Patriots already filled their vacant job with Mike Vrabel. There are some other jobs still open and Moore has been tied to the Jacksonville Jaguars already.
Another job just opened up and Moore already has been floated as an option. The Dallas Cowboys will be moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Mike McCarthy is not expected to return to Dallas and is now set to become a free agent, per source," Schefter said. "The two sides engaged in no discussions about a new deal, and McCarthy is expected to be a candidate in Chicago and New Orleans."
Now that the Cowboys' job is open, The Sporting News' Daniel Mader suggested Moore as an option for the job.
"Moore isn't considered one of the premiere head coaching candidates of this cycle, but he could be an intriguing name for Dallas specifically," Mader said. (Jerry Jones) may value the connection his potential candidate has to the Cowboys, and Moore certainly has prior experience in Dallas. Moore was a backup quarterback for the Cowboys from 2015-2017. The left-handed passer started in three games for Dallas at the end of the 2015 regular season, throwing for 435 yards in the team's final matchup against Washington. After retiring from playing football in 2018, Moore became Dallas' new quarterbacks coach, and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019...
"With his roots in Dallas, Moore could be an interesting candidate for the Cowboys. He's found offensive success in both Los Angeles and Philadelphia; considering Moore just spent the 2024 season leading Saquon Barkley to 2,000-plus rushing yards, he could be a great offensive leader for Dallas if it chooses to draft Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who is coming out of Moore's alma mater, Boise State."
This isn't too shocking and likely won't be the last time Moore is linked to the Cowboys job. Hopefully, the Eagles can find a way to keep him, though.
