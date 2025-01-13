NFL Playoff Schedule: Date, Time, Channel For Eagles Divisional Round Game
The Philadelphia Eagles don't know who their next opponent is but they do know when they will next take the field.
Philadelphia took down the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs. The Eagles came out on top 22-10. It was a good overall contest for the Eagles and now they will wait to find out their next opponent.
The No. 6 seed Washington Commanders upset the No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Because Washington is the lowest-remaining seed, they will face the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions. The Eagles will face either the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams or No. 5 Minnesota Vikings.
We will find out who the Eagles will play on Monday night, but we do already know that the Eagles' Divisional Round matchup will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be played on your local NBC television station and will be able to be streamed on Peacock, NFL+, and YouTubeTV based on subscriptions.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the NFL playoff schedule on social media.
Philadelphia faced off against the Rams once this season and came out on top 37-20. In that game, Saquon Barkley rushed for 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The Packers didn't face off against the Vikings this year in the regular season.
More NFL: NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Updated Path For Eagles After Win Vs. Packers