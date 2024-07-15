Eagles Today

Eagles Land 7 on Top 100 List

The Eagles finished with seven players on Pro Football Network's top 100 list led by A.J. Brown.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during practice at NovaCare Complex.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during practice at NovaCare Complex. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA - List season is wrapping up as training camps start to gear up around the league. The talented Philadelphia Eagles continue to be a staple of best-of lists, the latest being Pro Football Network’s Top 100 players.

Seven different Eagles made PFN’s top 100 entering the 2024 season, starting with All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown at No. 23 overall.

From there, left tackle Jordan Mailata was next at No. 34 followed by his bookend, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who finished at 42.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was right behind his protector Johnson at 43 and wrapped up the Eagles’ tint in the top 50.

Eagles in the second 50 were much-hyped running back Saquon Barkley at No. 83, second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter at 91, and receiver DeVonta Smith at 93.

That correlates well with Eagles on SI’s top 25 countdown of the best players in Philadelphia. The final two players on the list will be revealed over the next two days but savvy readers understand that will be (in alphabetical order) Brown and Johnson.

Smith was No. 3 on our list followed by Carter, Mailata, Hurts, and Barkley, so PFN chose the same top-seven Eagles, albeit in a somewhat different order.

No. 8 on the SI list was left guard Landon Dickerson.

