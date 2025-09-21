Eagles' Lane Johnson Exits Game After Suffering Neck Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line took a hit early on Sunday.
As the Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams approached, there was a lot of chatter about the "Tush Push." This was after a few potential false starts Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The negative noise has been out there for a while -- which is why the league attempted to ban the play this past offseason. But, the vote failed. The Week 2 matchup brought the conversation back and now it's likely only going to be amplified even further.
The Eagles lost offensive lineman Lane Johnson early on Sunday to a neck injury. As of writing, he's still questionable to return
"Eagles RT Lane Johnson (neck) questionable to return. He’s been in the medical tent for a while. Still there. Matt Pryor is in," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said. "Lane Johnson is still in the medical tent. As tent visits go, this is an eternity. Usually by now it’s back to the bench or to the locker room. We’ll see which it is when he eventually gets out...
The Eagles have a fear right now
"Johnson is finally out of the medical tent and back on the bench with his teammates. Unclear if he’s going back in here...Johnson remains on the bench. Pryor still in for him."
Johnson has since exited the medical tent, but hasn't returned to the game. He enterd the medical tent after a "Tush Push" touchdown in the first quarter. The offensive line unsurprisingly was shaky following the loss of Johnson. That's what's going to happen when one of the best offensive linemen in football goes down. Now, Eagles fans can only wait to see if Johnson can get back into the mix before the Week 3 showdown ends.
If Johnson has to miss an extended period, that would be devastating to the Eagles' offense. Even with all of the starpower the team has, there's a real argument that he's the glue that keeps the offense together. Stay tuned.
