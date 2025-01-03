Eagles Left Tackle on Pro Bowl Snub: "I'm On The Right Path"
The Eagles have the NFL’s best pass defense, yet not a single player from their secondary earned a berth in the Pro Bowl.
Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is in the conversation for defensive rookie of the year and fellow rookie Cooper DeJean has helped transform this top-ranked Eagles defense since being inserted into the starting line up in Week 6. But no Pro Bowl berth for either one.
Same with the Eagle safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship who have a combined 10 interceptions combined, with Gardner-Johnson having six of those, and is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Then there’s the offensive line. It got plenty of respect, with three of their five starters named to the Pro Bowl, including Cam Jurgens for the first year as the starting center after taking over for Jason Kelce.
Jurgens, Lane Johnson, and Landon Dickerson were three of the six Eagles selected for the honor, joining running back Saquon Barkley, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and linebacker Zack Baun.
You could say that’s a snub, too. Only two defenders on the league’s top-ranked defense? Perhaps the biggest snub of all, though, is left tackle Jordan Mailata.
“It's not something that I prioritized or look forward to and you guys know that,” Mailata said to reporters on Thursday. “And another thing is when I look back from where I was last year to where I am this year, I know I'm on the right path. I'm on the right path so I think a big mantra here has always been control what you control. Can't control that. So, it is what it is.”
The left tackle has earned the highest offensive grade – not just among offensive linemen, but in the entire league – with a 96.5, per Pro Football Focus. PFF also gives him the second-highest pass block grade at 91.8.
Maybe a bigger prize awaits, and that is an All-Pro honor. Kelce was named All-Pro twice in his career (2017 and 2018) without being named to the Pro Bowl.
Mailata said his linemates who made it felt bad for him but told them he didn't want their pity. He said the snub won't motivate him more than usual, that he "Already has plenty of motivation. I don't need that as extra motivation."
The left tackle was pumped for first-time selections Baun and Jurgens.
“ZB, man, I was gonna run through a wall and then I heard Cam made it,” he said. “I was like 'I'm not shocked.' I'm not shocked there with Cam so I'm happy for those guys, man, but we've got bigger goals.”
Indeed, the two teams who make the Super Bowl won’t play in the Pro Bowl, anyway. The Ravens led all teams with the most players selected with nine followed by the Lions with seven. The Eagles and Vikings each had six. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs had five as did the Cowboys.
More NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley "At Peace" With Head Coach's Decision To Rest