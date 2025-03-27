Eagles Legend Calls Big-Time Signing 'Dynamic'
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a few moves this offseason that already have gotten plenty of praise.
Howie Roseman and the entire Eagles front office are cooking right now. The Eagles have lost some important players, but the team hasn't waited around. Part of the reason why the Eagles have had the success they have over the last few years is adding veterans on cheap, prove-it deals. Take a look at Mekhi Becton for example.
He's a former first-round pick with all of the talent in the world who was dealt a bad hand toward the end of his run with the New York Jets thanks in large part to injuries. The Eagles were able to get the 25-year-old on a one-year, $2.75 million deal and he ended up being a starter and important piece of the best offensive line in the game. Now, he's going to get paid significantly more by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.
The Eagles already have added a few guys who could fit this description including 24-year-old year former New York Giants second round pick Azeez Ojulari. He got a one-year, $3 million deal after logging six sacks in 11 games last year. He had eight sacks in 2021 as a rookie.
This is a guy with plenty of talent, although injuries have slowed him down. If he can stay healthy for a full year in Vic Fangio's system, this is a guy who will cash in next year in a big way.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce surely seems to agree and called Ojulari "dynamic" while appearing on 94WIP Sports Radio.
"He's a dynamic player, can kind of do a little bit of everything," Kelce said."(The Giants) would utilize him in a lot of different ways...He's not as undersized as like a Nolan Smith was, but he kind of fits an outside linebacker mold kind of, also big enough to play defensive end at the same time."
We are months away from the 2025 season but it already seems like Roseman did it again.