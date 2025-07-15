Eagles Legend-Turned-Rival Talks Key For Beating Philly
The NFC East is going to be extremely competitive in 2025, but it still runs through the Philadelphia Eagles until someone can prove they can knock off the defending Super Bowl champs.
Philadelphia went 14-3 on the season last year, despite a 2-2 start to hte campaign. From then on, the Eagles went 12-1 with the one loss coming on Dec. 22nd against the Washington Commanders with Jalen Hurts missing most of the game.
The Eagles steamrolled their way through the playoffs and took down the same Commanders team in the NFC Championship Game, 55-23. Philadelphia is loaded and has a chance to make another run this upcoming season, but the division is going to be tough. Washington went 12-5 last year with Jayden Daniels as a rookie. Now, he's entering his second season and the roster is even better around him now.
The Dallas Cowboys are getting Dak Prescott back and have added pieces, like George Pickens. The New York Giants are even in a better spot right now too.
It will be interesting to see if the Eagles can come out on top again. One former Philly superstar Zach Ertz has seen the perspective from both sides. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and is a member of the Commanders now. He had a resurgent year in 2024 with 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. He was asked about how Washington can take down Philadelphia and opened up in an interview with RG.org's DJ Siddiqi.
"I feel like if I had that answer, everyone would know it and they would be 0-17," Ertz said. "They're extremely well coached. They have a lot of talented football players. The key to winning every game is who's going to execute better, who's going to turn the football over less, and who's going to limit or have more explosive plays, That is the recipe for all games -- it's not just about the Philadelphia Eagles...
"Obviously, they won the Super Bowl for a reason. But like I said about our team, last year is last year. Nothing that happened last year is going to matter for us this year. We all have to earn it, not only them, but us as well."
Washington is arguably the Eagles' biggest threat in the division. Will the Eagles find a way to take them down again?