Eagles WR Shuts Down Wild Jalen Hurts Narrative

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the National Football League's best overall quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, for some reason, seems to be a very polarizing figure in the league. There are some who believe he's among the best overall quarterbacks in the league. There are others who think he has been the product of the system in Philadelphia. There was also a time during the season when drama picked up as anonymous quotes surfaced indicating that there was internal frustration around him in the locker room.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Eagles have one of the best QBs in the NFL

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This led to a wide range of opinions. While this is the case, Eagles pending free agent receiver Jahan Dotson defended Hurts as a leader for the franchise while speaking with NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"In my two years being here, he was way more vocal," Dotson said of Hurts. "We were challenging ourselves. The coaches were challenging ourselves and he was relaying those messages to us. When we were tired. Tired in practice or tired in the fourth quarter, he was relaying those messages to us. And he was making sure, you know, everything was a tight ship and run. He truly is, I feel like one of the best leaders I've ever been around. He commands the attention of the huddle. He commands the attention of the room."

When it comes to Hurts, the chatter never seems to end. But it sounds like his teammates like him and the Eagles win games left and right with him under center. At the end of the day, the drama is never going to end because Philadelphia is one of the biggest markets in the NFL and the fanbase is passionate, to say the least. But Hurts is one of the best signal-callers out there and already has delivered a Super Bowl to Philadelphia. There aren't many quarterbacks in team history who can say they have done that.

The national media may not always speak highly of Hurts, but this is yet another positive message from someone who was in the locker room with him.

More NFL: CJ Gardner-Johnson Wants Back, Should Eagles Reunite?