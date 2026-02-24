Zach Ertz to Play in 2026, Could Eagles Reunite?

The Philadelphia Eagles are completely up in the air at tight end right now and an old friend is going to be available this offseason, who may be worth consideration.

Right now, the Eagles' tight end room is completely up in the air. Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all pending free agents. When it comes to Goedert, the early signs have not been great for the possibility of a new deal. Nothing has been decided yet and if he settles for a short-term idea, then it would absolutely make sense to bring him back. But he had a big 2025 season and should get a nice deal somewhere, even if that's not Philadelphia.

If Goedert walks, the team arguably should give Zach Ertz a call. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Ertz is planning to play in 2026 and is expected to be cleared by Week 1.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th NFL season and is expected to be cleared right around Week 1, per sources," Pelissero wrote on X. "Ertz is 2 months into rehab from a torn ACL. He ranks 5th in catches and 8th in yards among TE in NFL history, including 50-504-4 in 13 games in 2025."

Ertz is a pending free agent and coming off the knee injury and now 35 years old, it's hard to believe he'll land anything more than a one-year deal. In 2025, he had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in just 13 games. He's still productive and fans certainly remember him after spending parts of nine seasons in Philadelphia and winning a Super Bowl.

If the Eagles are going to end up losing Goedert, bringing back Ertz on a short-term deal while also drafting a potential long-term option would be the perfect pivot. Pelissero reported that Ertz is expected to be ready for Week 1. Why not reunite?

