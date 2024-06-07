Eagles Linebacker Focused On Football Again, And Not Being A Lawyer
PHILADELPHIA – Linebacker Devin White is staying rooted in the present. It was last year when he glimpsed the future that got him in trouble.
He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time, and he was in line for a new contract. He never made it to the front of that line, but he couldn’t stop thinking about a new deal. It backfired, and he had to settle for a one-year prove it contract with the Eagles on the offseason.
White, who turned just 26 in February, isn’t thinking beyond this year. He isn’t even thinking behind each snap he is getting in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.
“It’s not on my mind at all,” he said about his future beyond this season. “That’s where I had trouble last year, just trying to be (the Bucs’) guy rather than going out there and continuing to have fun with the game and making plays. I think that’s where being a great football player comes when you’re out there smiling and celebrating and not really focusing on the business side.
“I feel like if you have fun, the business side will take care of itself. That was my first time being in a business situation. I don’t think I handled it well. I handled it more like a lawyer than I should’ve been just a football player. Now I’m just back to being a football player and smiling every day, and just being a light around the building, just being someone everybody can count on. That’s what I want to hold my hat on this year.”
White is having fun again, and he likes being with an organization that is more about just football, a philosophy installed by owner Jeffrey Lurie, who wants players who are willing and comfortable going into the community to make a difference.
The Eagles Autism Challenge is a big part of Lurie’s community involvement, but so too is the Playground Build, which just completed its 24th project this spring. The belief behind it is that every child deserves a safe place to play and learn.
“Since OTAs we’ve been doing a lot of things to give back,” said White. “A lot of things they do in the community I feel they really care about the city and being great, and that’s one thing I like as well.
“When we went out and painted the other day, that was a good feeling to be here.
We care about ball, we’re here for ball, but they want us to give back, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to take a day off from ball and get in the community.’ I feel that’s big. It means they care, and I obviously care. I’m invested here now and I want to keep it going.”
White’s play on the field will determine how long he gets to keep it going in Philly.
