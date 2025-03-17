Eagles Linked To 26-Year-Old To Replace CJ Gardner-Johnson
The Philadelphia Eagles made a decision already this offseason to move on from former fan-favorite CJ Gardner-Johnson.
He returned to Philadelphia after spending the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 season with the Eagles and led the league with six interceptions. He went to Detroit last year and in his return to the Eagles in 2024 racked up six interceptions once again.
With Gardner-Johnson now gone, it immediately opens up questions for the safety room. Could the Eagles make an addition in free agency? There are still guys out there and it was reported that the Eagles have at least tried and were in the mix for Justin Reid before he opted to sign with the New Orleans Saints.
There are still guys out there who could help. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of some of the top remaining free agents with potential fits. For the Eagles, Knox linked them to Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
"Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is intriguing for a couple of reasons," Knox said. "For one, the converted cornerback has some tremendously enticing coverage and ball skills. Blackmon is instinctual in the passing game and tends to find himself around the football frequently. In five seasons with the Colts, he logged 21 passes defended, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles...
"The Philadelphia Eagles would be a terrific fit for Blackmon. He could be a proverbial chess piece in Vic Fangio's defense, used specifically in advantageous coverage matchups. The Eagles just traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and were interested in Justin Reid before he signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL insider James Palmer."
He's just 26 years old and is coming off a season in which he had three interceptions and 86 tackles in 16 games. Could he make sense?