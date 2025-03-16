Could Eagles Afford 24-Year-Old Ex-Giants Star?
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some pieces but there's plenty of time to continue adding in free agency.
Philadelphia specifically could use a boost in the pass rush after the losses of guys like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Oren Burks. One guy who is available on the open market and stands out is former New York Giants Azeez Ojulari.
He's just 24 years old and had his name in trade speculation and rumors all season. New York didn't move him and he's a free agent now. He only appeared in 11 games in 2024 with the Giants and racked up six sacks.
As a rookie in 2021, he tallied eight sacks across 17 games played, including 13 starts. He's a guy who can be dominant in the right system and if he can stay healthy. He was a second-round pick in 2021 and now is projected to land a two-year deal worth over $15 million by Spotrac.
This does seem to be on the lower end for what he can bring to the table, but it would be worth a call for Philadelphia. Ojulari is young and could be the perfect player to target with a cheap deal like this -- if it's possible -- and see if he can stick around with the Eagles' current core.
This is just speculation, but Ojulari seems like the perfect type of player to target now. He has experience in the division and has had some success. He's young and may not be too expensive because he only played 11 games last year. Could the Eagles afford him, though? That's the big question but he could be a perfect fit.