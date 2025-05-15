Eagles Today

Eagles Lose Second Key Personnel Executive To Raiders

Brandon Hunt, the Eagles' former senior director of scouting, is leaving for a VP role in Las Vegas.

John McMullen

The Eagles have lost senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt to Las Vegas.
PHILADELPHIA - Just over a week after losing senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Eagles will need to replace another important member of their scouting staff who is heading to Sin City to help rebuild the Raiders.

Senior Director of Scouting Brandon Hunt is leaving Philadelphia to become the Vice President of Player Personnel in Las Vegas under new GM John Spytek, who also once worked for the Eagles, rising from an intern to college scouting assistant before becoming a college and pro scout with the Eagles from 2005-09.

Patch, who spent 23 years with the Eagles and worked with Spytek when he was in Philadelphia, was hired in a senior personnel role.  

Hunt arrived in Philadelphia in 2022 after the organization lost Ian Cunningham, Brandon Brown, and Andy Weidl to assistant GM jobs with Chicago, the New York Giants, and Pittsburgh over the prior two hiring cycles. 

Hunt was first hired in Philadelphia as the director of scouting before being promoted to senior director of scouting in 2024. He helped repopulate the personnel department as a well-regarded scout who had been a long-time pro scouting coordinator (from 2010-2021) with the Steelers.

He and current Eagles VP of Player Personnel Chuck Walls, who came from Green Bay, were the two key outside hires GM Howie Roseman brought in at the time.

In Hunt’s three-year stint with the Eagles, the organization proved to be one of the most adept in the NFL at roster building.

