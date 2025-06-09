Eagles Mailbag Part 2: Safety Stuff And Cooper DeJean
The Eagles will hold their final team activities this week when they gather for a one-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and won’t be seen again until training camp opens at the end of July, with a tentative report date for players being July 21.
With that in mind, it’s time for my second crack at an Eagles mailbag. This is part one because of the influx of questions. Thank you all for all of them. Part 1 posted on Sunday.
Nathan Reid @nreid_13
Q: Are the Eagles happy at safety or would they consider bringing in a veteran like Justin Simmons during training camp? Any other position they would consider bringing in a vet for? Which of the UDFA have best chance of sticking on roster?
A: They are still sorting through what they have at safety. To me, it looks like a solid group, so I don’t see them signing Simmons. An injury could change that.
The edge is a place where a veteran could come in handy, though they brought in two in Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari, but boy I would love to see them find a way to land Trey Hendrickson.
It’s a good crop of undrafted players, but my top two to stick would be safety Maxen Hook and offensive tackle Hollin Pierce. Hook would need to have a summer strong enough to convince the Eagles to keep five safeties, but I think he will. As for Pierce, he will have to impress over draft picks Myles Hinton and maybe Cameron Williams to find a role. He’s probably more of a practice squad player.
Keep an eye on Florida’s Montrell Johnson at running back, especially if A.J. Dillon can’t overcome the neck injury that sidelined him all of last year. So far so good for Dillon, though.
Eaglesphan33 @eaglesphan33
Q: How do you see the battle for playing time between Sydney Brown and Andrew Mukuba playing out?
A: Mukuba to me is in the driver’s seat since he was drafted with input on some level from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Brown was here before Fangio, so he has to show that he can fit what Fangio wants him to do.
Skanderberg314 @dinaldc58
Q: What advantage are the Eagles trying to achieve by sing a cornerback as a safety in base defense. If base defense is best against the run, wouldn’t two safeties be preferable?
A: The Eagles want to use DeJean’s versatility and he’s a good tackler – remember his takedown of Derrick Henry in the open field vs. Baltimore last year? – and very instinctive. It’s a good idea for Fangio to use him in run fits over rookie Drew Mukuba – at least for the time being - and Sydney Brown, who has to prove he can play under control and not try to do too much.
Jeff Gamber @jeffgamber
Q: Will salary demand force Dejean to outside CB eventually?
A: If the Eagles move him, it will be because they feel he’s the best on the roster at doing it. It won’t be because of money.
