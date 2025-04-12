Eagles Mailbag: What About Jordan Davis? Who Is This Year's Zack Baun?
Dipping my toe in the water for my first Eagles mailbag and the questions received via the X platform. Still working on a title there are more than a few mailbags already in existence. Perhaps the Eagles Pony Express? We’ll get there. Feel free to at me with suggestions.
For now, here are some questions with my answers. And thank you for your participation, with apologies to those I could not get to. Don’t give up trying.
From @Beardaknowledge
Phil bats lead off. He was the first one to ask a question, and he made like Schwarber and hit it out of the park in the leadoff spot with this:
Q: Jordan Davis... what should and what will they do with him? (personally think it’s a super tough decision).
A: You’re right, Phil, it’s a tough decision. I know Howie Roseman likes him a lot and understands that Davis has yet to reach a ceiling that could land him in the Pro Bowl one day. First, though, his coaches need to increase his snap count. Second, the Eagles have to figure out if they will pick up his fifth-year team option by May 1, and I believe they will then try to renegotiate something more financially palatable.
They picked up Carson Went'z fifth-year deal in the past, and they did it with DeVonta Smith and then, if memory serves, gave both contract extensions. I expect they will do the same with Davis.
From El Padre @twd1165
Q: Baun had a breakout year, who’s poised to be the next breakout player on either side of the ball?
A: Great question from El Padre, or do we call you Father? Hard to find someone on offense since it’s relatively unchanged.
On defense, there are three I like as potential breakouts – Azeez Ojulari and Kelee Ringo are two. Ojulari, because the Eagles have had great success with Giants castoffs (see James Bradberry and Saquon Barkley). Ringo, because he’s been patiently waiting his turn.
The one I like most is Jordan Davis. He came on strong in the playoffs, and I think he’s figuring out the pass rush part of his game.
From @MrEd315
How can I not include someone with the handle Mr. Ed?
Q: What’s your local psychic, tarot card reader or your Ouija board say about how the Eagles approach this draft?
A: My feeling is they will go edge rusher early then on Day 2 find a tight end and offensive lineman.
From @DPK1012
Q: Haason Reddick has been on 4 teams in 5 years, CJGJ on 4 within 4. Besides a money thing, there’s something with that right? Reason I ask is that Walter Nolen is projected to the Birds. With 4 high HSs and 2 colleges in 7 years, seems weird. Coincidence?
A: I don’t think there’s much correlation here to Nolan and the others. Nolan fits Vic Fangio’s scheme perfectly so he could be the selection if they pick in the first round and he is still available.
From @shrewd773
Q: If Howie decides to trade for veteran during or post draft, who could be some possibilities? Also, Am I in the minority in wanting FA Julian Blackmon over Justin Simmons? I don’t want any more old free agents.
A: Dallas Goedert is the obvious answer here to be traded. I believe Simmons will come at some point after the draft the way Mekhi Becton did the day after it ended last year. The Eagles have all the youth they need and will add more in the draft. One-year veteran deals are the best route at this point.
From @IamDSPN
Q: How (do) you think their (draft) board is prioritized? They need Defensive talent on cheap contracts because they got big contracts coming up. Howie is unpredictable though. Could see (Mason) Taylor at the top of their board.
A: You’re right about needing cheap talent, and defense makes sense. They need a tight end, and there are some good ones. Mason Taylor is my second favorite behind Tyler Warren, who will go too early for them. They may have to make a move for Taylor if they want him. They may have to go up a few spots for him in the first round, which would be newsworthy since they’ve only taken two tight ends in the draft’s first round – Charle Young in 1973 and Keith Jackson in 1988.
From @Franklin_Dog
Q: Do you think this year is a gap year?
A: Assuming you mean the Eagles are not going to be as competitive this year for whatever reason. That won’t be the case. They have plenty of talent returning. Will they be as deep as last year’s Super Bowl champs? Probably not, so staying healthy will be paramount.
From @Ret12lpd
Q: What is your opinion on Tanner McKee if he had to step in for an extended period?
A: Nothing but positive thoughts. He has done better than probably expected in the times he has played both in the regular season and preseason.
From @EaglesDad73
Q: There seems to be some speculation that by signing Terrece Marshall the Eagles might be looking into trade Dotson? I don't buy that as I think Eagles are doing a low-risk potential high reward signing with Marshall.
A: I agree.
More NFL: Revisiting Eagles Most Surprising Offseason Move And Story's Two Sides