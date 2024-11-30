Eagles Make A Flurry Of Roster Moves In Advance Of Ravens Game
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves before Sunday’s game at Baltimore.
There was more movement than expected tied to a couple of practice injuries this week, one of the serious.
Linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren, one of Philadelphia’s core special teams players, suffered what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury on Friday and was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Meanwhile, rookie receiver Johnny Wilson tweaked his hamstring on Thursday and missed Friday’s practice. Wilson was originally listed as questionable for the game against the 8-4 Ravens but was downgraded to out on Saturday.
Starting receiver DeVonta Smith is also questionable with a hamstring injury and could miss his second consecutive game so the Eagles promoted veteran receiver Parris Campbell from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to take VanSumeren’s spot.
Philadelphia also used its two allowed elevations for the game this week on tight end C.J. Uzomah and edge rusher Ochaun Mathis.
That’s the third consecutive and final permissible elevation for Uzomah. That means if Philadelphia plans on using the veteran TE again this season, it would have to promote Uzomah to the 53-man roster.
Mathis was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 22. the same day the Eagles placed Bryce Huff on injured reserve due to a wrist injury that required surgery.
Fellow edge rusher Brandon Graham was then lost to a season-ending torn triceps on Nov. 24 against the Rams.
This week the Eagles also claimed veteran edge rusher Chuck Harris off waivers from Carolina and he could also make his debut against the Ravens Sunday.