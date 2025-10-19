Eagles Make Change At Running Back Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS - The Eagles have come under some scrutiny this past week with Tank Bigsby and why they saw the need to send a draft pick in the fifth and sixth rounds to Jacksonville earlier this season for the running back/kick returner if they weren’t going to use him more than just on kickoff returns.
Well, the Eagles may be giving him the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and maybe even throwing it to him on occasion after they made AJ Dillon inactive for the first time.
It’s not like Dillon was seeing a ton of action as the primary backup to Saquon Barkley. He had just 12 runs for 60 yards with two catches for 18 yards. Saquon Barkley is still the top option, obviously.
Bigsby’s efforts in the kick return game have been inconsistent. He has had trouble catching the ball cleanly, and the mishaps have cost the Eagles field position in the return game. He did have 766 yards rushing and seven touchdowns for the Jaguars last year, though.
AJ Dillon Inactive For First Time This Season
Dillon was used on a kickoff return against the Giants, and he had the ball go off his hands and out of bounds to give the Eagles the ball inside New York’s 10.
“We have obviously a plethora of returners that we get to use to our disposal, so it's not like you make one mistake, you're going to be benched for the entire of the year, but we have plenty of people to go out there and get the job done,” said special teams coordinator Michael Clay.
One of those options will likely be Xavier Gipson, who is active for the first time since the Eagles picked him up off waivers after the Jets released hm on Sept. 20.
Also inactive for the Eagles were quarterback Sam Howell, who will serve as the emergency quarterback should something happen to both Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, cornerback Mac McWilliams, offensive lineman Drew Kendall, and tight end Grant Calcaterra, who was ruled out for a second straight game with an oblique injury.
The Vikings, who will start Carson Wentz at quarterback, are mostly healthy, getting back offensive tackle Brian O’Neill and linebacker Blake Cashman, who were both listed as questionable on Friday’s status report. They will be without linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker Kobe King, and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.