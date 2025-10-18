Five Storylines For Eagles-Vikings: Who Wins?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are on a two-game losing streak and coming off a mini-bye. They still lead the NFC East at 4-2, but the margin is getting tighter.
The Vikings are coming off a full bye and trying to keep pace in the rugged NFC North. They are 3-2 in a division where every team entered the weekend above .500.
Here are five story lines with a final score prediction:
Carson Wentz. Here we go again. The Eagles drafted the now-well-traveled quarterback second overall in 2016 and he played five years in Philly and became the only player in franchise history to throw for more than 4,000 yards, doing it in 2019.
He faced the Eagles in Week 3 when he was with the Commanders and lost 24-8. Wentz was sacked nine times in that game, which is the Eagles’ total sack number in six games this year.
Brandon Graham had 2.5 against Wentz that day. Haasan Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Fletcher Cox each had 1.5. with T.J. Edwards and Javon Hargrave notching one each.
Those players are gone, and they will have to try to pressure Wentz with Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari. None of them have a sack this year.
Quinyon Mitchell's Return Should Help Defense
Containing the Vikings’ weapons. The Eagles' secondary should get a boost from the return of Quinyon Mitchell, but the rest of it has had its share of struggles, including rookie safety Drew Mukuba. That’s not a good sign, going against one of the game’s best receivers in Justin Jefferson (and nobody needs a reminder how he should have been an Eagle, but Howie Roseman picked Jalen Reagor instead). The Vikings also have Jordan Addison, Adam Thielen, and T.J. Hockenson at tight end.
New-look defense. Jihaad Campbell could have a bigger role on the edge. He’s a little undersized at 235 pounds, and it’s a role he could grow into in the ensuing years, but he should be athletic enough to generate pressure on Wentz.
Campbell’s potential move to the edge in certain packages would not only help the pass rush but make room for Nakobe Dean, who is itching for a role on defense after playing just six special team snaps after being activated before the Eagles played the Giants in their last outing.
Offensive line woes. Many will contend that the Eagles’ biggest issue is the offensive line, and I would agree. It is a banged-up group with left guard Landon Dickerson listed as questionable with an ailing ankle. Center Cam Jurgens isn’t 100 percent after offseason back surgery, Tyler Steen is adequate at right guard, but he isn’t the powerful blocker Mekhi Becton was, and tackles – Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata haven’t been as effective as in previous years.
Jalen Hurts and his weapons. Dallas Goedert has been the team’s touchdown maker with a career-high-tying five, but what about the Big Two – DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown? They have combined for 595 yards and just two scores.
Then there’s Saquon Barkley, who has just 325 yards, and Hurts himself, who threw his first interception of the season against the Giants, making him the last quarterback to do that this year, and has just 1,172 yards passing.
That overall production is a reason the Eagles have been outgained in total yards in all six games this season. To call that a troubling trend is an understatement.
Prediction. The Eagles are a team that, on the surface, looks headed in the wrong direction. Maybe the mini-bye helped clear their heads and get refocused, but until they prove that, I’m riding with Minnesota in this one.
Vikings 27, Eagles 20
Season record: 3-3
