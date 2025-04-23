Eagles Make Decision On Team Option For 2022 First-Round Draft Pick
The Eagles have three first-round picks from the 2022 draft on their roster, which means decisions must be made as to whether they will pick up their team options for 2026. They started with an easy one by reportedly declining to do so on receiver Jahan Dotson.
Another easy one awaits, and that is on safety Lewis Cine, who joined the Eagles late last year after a stint with the Bills, though he was the 32nd overall pick of the Vikings.
The tougher one is Jordan Davis, the defensive tackle who was the Eagles’ first-rounder. Teams have until May 1 to make the decision.
The decision to decline Dotson’s option was first reported by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
Dotson was the 16th overall pick by the Washington Commanders, who traded him to the Eagles last summer for a third-round draft pick and two seventh-rounders in this year’s draft. In addition to Dotson, the Eagles also collected a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.
Dotson will now be a free agent after this season, unless the Eagles negotiate a deal with him at some point between now and the end of the 2025 season. To do that, the receiver would have to have a more productive year than he did after he joined the team.
He was targeted just 33 times and made 19 catches for 216 yards and no touchdowns. His biggest play came in the Super Bowl when he made a catch that was originally called a touchdown but overturned on replay.
Still, his 27-yard catch set the Eagles up at the 1-yard line, where Jalen Hurts tush pushed his way in for a 7-0 lead and the 40-22 rout was on.
Dotson may find himself in a roster crunch this summer at his position, after the Eagles added Terrace Marshall on a one-year deal to go along with last year’s rookie picks, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the headliners. The Eagles could even add another receiver in the draft.
