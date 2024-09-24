Eagles Make Several Roster Moves After Comeback Win Vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles made the move that was expected, placing receiver Britain Covey on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon after he suffered a broken bone in his shoulder during the team’s 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Covey is expected to miss at least six weeks.
Perhaps the unexpected maneuver was that they didn’t add receiver Parris Campbell, who has already been elevated twice from the practice squad this season. Practice squad players are only eligible to be elevated three times.
To take Covey’s place on the 53-man roster, they added tight end Jack Stoll to the 53-man roster. To take Stoll’s spot on the practice squad, the Eagles are bringing back receiver John Ross, who spent training camp with the Eagles in a bid to make a comeback after announcing his retirement last year.
"I never wanted to leave football," Ross said after the Eagles signed him following a workout during the team’s May rookie camp. “I think I was just as a point in my life where I had a lot going on. Literally, the day I retired I knew it was a mistake. But I think when you go through so much in life and you can only control so much, you get to a place, mentally and physically, from what I've been dealing with and what I dealt with, it was tough.
“But in my heart, I know who I am. I immediately started to coach, like I coached my son, so I was always in it. I knew it was a mistake. Where I am now, I feel like I'm in a much better place mentally, physically, and even spiritually. I'm actually thankful it happened.”
Stoll gives the Eagles three tight ends on the roster, jioning Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.
The receiver shuffle is necessary because the Eagles not only lost Covey on Sunday, but DeVonta Smith entered concussion protocol after a violent hit from the back by New Orleans rookie Khristian Boyd.
Smith is probably unlikely to play on Sunday when the Eagles go to Tampa to play the Bucs on Sunday (1 p.m.). A.J. Brown’s availability is also questionable after he missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
Add Covey to the possibility that neither Smith or Brown will play, and the Eagles are left with Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson as the only two receivers on the active roster.
Campbell could also be elevated, along with Ross for the game. Campbell played 15 snaps in New Orleans and made two catches.
Wilson made the first catch of his career, a nice catch-and-run for a first down deep in the Eagles own territory.
Dotson had two catches for eight yards against the Saints.
Ross is an intriguing possibility because he was having a decent summer camp until a concussion late in camp shelved him.
