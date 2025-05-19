Eagles Make Sure Their Super Bowl-Winning Coach Isn't Going Anywhere
The long-expected news became official on Monday as the Eagles announced that they have agreed to a multi-year contract with head coach Nick Sirianni. Terms of the deal are not yet known.
Sirianni has taken Philadelphia to a pair of Super Bowls, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, 38-35, and beating them on Feb. 9 in Super Bowl 59, hammering the Chiefs, 40-22, to enter this season as the defending champions. He has a 49-20 record for a .706 winning percentage and is 9-6 in the playoffs. The Eagles went 18-3 this past season, counting 4-0 in the playoffs as the No. 2.
Only George Seifert had more wins (52) after his first four seasons than Sirianni, and both are the only two coaches to lead a team to multiple 14-plus win seasons twice in their first four seasons. Sirianni's .706 win percentage is the fifth highest in NFL history (minimum 50 games). He has been to the playoffs in all four years that he has been the head coach.
On April 1, at the owners’ meeting in South Florida, team owner Jeffrey Lurie eluded to a forthcoming deal.
“Nick’s going to be our coach,” said Lurie. “We don’t talk publicly (about contracts), never have. You guys, I’m sure, will find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward, and he’s done an outstanding job. When we were 2-2, we then proceeded … to go 16-1 after that. 16-1, and the one was when Jalen Hurts, we were winning the game, got a concussion. So it’s not easy to go 16-1 in the National Football League, four of which are against playoff teams. One of which was the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. So, outstanding job.”
In many ways, Sirianni is like the quarterback he coaches, Jalen Hurts, who became a Super Bowl MVP. Neither seems to get as much respect as they deserve. In Sirianni’s case, it's because of the talent general manager Howie Roseman has handed him.
Sirianni, though, makes sure that talent meshes, both on and off the field, and perhaps even more importantly, in the locker room, where he has established a culture where everyone in there pulls for each other and not for themselves. That selfless style of play is what makes Sirianni one of the best coaches in the NFL. Like it or not.
“Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies,” said Lurie last month. “Whether it’s connection, or intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times.”
It's only a matter of time before a new contract will be announced for Roseman, who is also entering the final year of his deal.
