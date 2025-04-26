Eagles Make The Call In Fourth Round: Paging Doctor Robinson
PHILADELPHIA – Perhaps only a bona fide draftnik has probably heard of him, but one word came to mind after spending 10 minutes on a Zoom call with Ty Robinson – impressive.
The Eagles drafted the defensive tackle from Nebraska early in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, using the 111th overall pick they acquired from the Denver Broncos in a move out of the third round late Friday night.
He is more than just football. He graduated as a pre-med major and wants to become a doctor whenever his playing days are over. He’s bright, articulate, and driven on the field and off.
“I’d like to go into pediatrics when football is finally closed for me, but hopefully that’s not for a very long time,” he said.
He’d make an awfully large doctor at 6-5, 288 pounds.
Back when COVID-19 was running rampant and colleges weren’t sure if they would have a season, Robinson decided to take 19 credit hours in school to play catch-up in a challenging major. There were three camps in the fall, then in October, the NCAA decided there would be a season.
“It was definitely a challenge that I had to overcome," he said. “I was like, ‘Oh shit,’ now I had to take these 19 credit hours and get ready for the season.”
He leaned into the resources of Nebraska’s sports psychology for help in meeting that challenge.
“I went to them asking how to balance and give me the tools, and the way I could use them to be both healthy in football and school,” he said. “It was definitely a big, big hurdle for me with the learning curve, but when you have the right people and the right resources to help you out, you can get through it.”
Robinson believes that once he graduated in pre-med, his game shot up on the field.
He was a third-team All-Big 10 Conference, posting 37 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss with seven sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
“Finally graduating and being able to fully dive right into football and give all my time to that, really helped that,” he said.
Because it took six years to work through the pre-med program, Robinson got to know Eagles center Cam Jurgens well. He arrived at Nebraska when Jurgens was a year ahead of him.
The two are good friends and have had workouts together the past few years when Jurgens returns to his home state.
“I got to kind of see him grow up and learn the position at center, so we got to battle against each other each and every day, so we’re pretty close,” said Robinson. “He’s been back here for a little bit just doing some workouts, doing offseason stuff, and I just kept kind of joking with him to make sure you put in a good word for me when you go back. He’s like, ‘Oh trust me, I am.’ I’m super excited to be back and playing with him and going against him every day.”
The Eagles must’ve listened to Jurgens’ good words, and now he will join Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and others in the defensive tackle room.
“(Jurgens) told me some stories about what it’s like to be at practice with them,” he said. “Then, watching the Super Bowl and seeing how dominant they were in the game, they basically took over the game and controlled it. I’m excited to get in the room and meet the guys and earn their respect and see how I fit in with them."
