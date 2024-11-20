Eagles Managing Jalen Hurts' Health To Reach Postseason Healthy
PHILADELPHIA – Warmups were underway at Wednesday’s practice and the guys in red pinnies were flipping the ball up and down waiting to really get into. Well, only two in the red pinnies were doing that – Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee.
The third quarterback had his shoulder pads and helmet set off to one side working on his flexibility with a large band and a trainer. This is part of the Eagles’ plan to get Jalen Hurts to the postseason relatively healthy, something that has been a struggle in previous seasons when he had a shoulder issue one year and an ankle injury another.
“I think everything is about that,” he said after practice. “I think that’s for all of us too, the whole entire team being ready to go at this time of the year … I think it’s the mentality of where we are.
“We’re in a phase of the year where things could very easily – well, they didn’t end the way we wanted to – and so that’s at the top of mind and in the back of my mind as we enter this phase, and put the emphasis on finishing strong. Putting ourselves in a good place.”
Hurts was listed as limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday, something head coach Nick Sirianni spilled the beans about last week.
As he always does when it comes to his health, Hurts shrugged it off.
“Just a little program we have for the mini-bye,” he said. “I’m fine. …Really, throughout the course of the year, just really making sure you’re doing the things you need to do to stay on top of stuff. That’s kind of what we’re doing. A lot of other players are doing it as well.”
Yeah, but he’s the quarterback and a healthy Hurts is a Hurts than can get this team to the Super Bowl like he did two years ago.
Just like the bye came at the right time all the way back in Week 5, the mini-bye also came at just the right point.
“Yeah, I’d say so,” said Hurts. “It’s kind of crazy how it’s played out because we’ve had this early bye week and then we’ve had this time here. And so, even when we talk about our game in general, assessing things and taking the bye week through the same process, and seeing how we can become more efficient and clean up the little things. Just having those conversations and trying to build.”
The Eagles won all six of their games after the bye. If they win their final seven, they will finish 15-2 and that would probably mean the road to New Orleans and the Super Bowl would lead through Philly.
It starts with the Rams in a primetime Sunday night matchup, and, while ending the season with a 13-game winning streak seems very unlikely, the only way the Eagles have a shot to do the improbable is with a healthy Hurts.
